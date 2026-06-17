A Tornado Outbreak Is About To Happen...

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a rare June Moderate Risk for an outbreak of severe thunderstorms across central Illinois into northwest Indiana on Wednesday, with the threat of strong to intense tornadoes, swaths of 80 mph damaging winds, and hail up to 2.5 inches.

Ryan breaks down the timing, storm mode, and who is most at risk, then turn to Potential Tropical Cyclone One driving life-threatening Gulf Coast flooding, the severe threat shifting east on Thursday, and a weekend Central Plains risk.

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