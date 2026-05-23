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A $50 Aluminum Box Maintains Any Home 75°F Forever - The Alaskan System They Prohibited
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A $50 Aluminum Box Maintains Any Home 75°F Forever - The Alaskan System They Prohibited

No fan, no power, no meter - completely off grid and easily installed on ANY house
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Decisive Liberty
May 23, 2026

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