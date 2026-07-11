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9 Most Dangerous Car Features That DESTROY Reliability
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9 Most Dangerous Car Features That DESTROY Reliability

Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jul 11, 2026

The new cars aren't built to last like the old ones did, and you've known it for years.

On this channel Rick the Mechanic breaks down what's really wearing modern cars out -

  • auto start/stop

  • "lifetime" fluids

  • tiny turbos

  • cylinder deactivation

  • wet belts, and

  • the maintenance the dealer won't level with you about

Plain talk, real mechanisms, honest costs.

Not one word telling you to go buy a new one.

If you've got an older, paid-off, high-mileage car you mean to keep - a Camry, Accord, CR-V, Silverado, F-150, a good diesel - you're in the right place.

Drive in kilometres? Built for you too.

Keep it simple, and it'll last longer.

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