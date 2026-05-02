5 Butter Brands To Skip And 3 That Are Actually Real Butter

YouTube’s Tasted & Tested channel’s latest food video exposes widespread practices within the dairy industry, revealing how many products on shelves are not what they seem.

They dive deep into the truth about butter, showing you how to spot "fake butter" and make informed consumer choices by reading "food labels".

Learn about the importance of "natural ingredients" versus the promises of mass production to ensure better food quality in your kitchen, especially when considering products like "homemade butter".

They also discuss the issue of "natural flavors" and other "hidden ingredients" in commercial butters.

NOTE: Kerrigold recently changed the recipe of their UNSALTED but not the salted butter. Occasionally check the ingredients on your favorite butter - companies do not have to notify of changes if the ingredients fall within government guidelines.