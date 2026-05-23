30 Minutes of Delta Force Training vs a 12-Year-Old Sharpshooter

Pawel has never shot a rifle in his 36 years… and now he’s going up against a 12-year-old who’s been training since he was 4.

Kyle Lamb - former Delta Force operator and Battle of Mogadishu veteran - is one of the best rifle instructors on the planet.

Instead of facing Kyle himself, Pawel gets thrown into a long-range sniper competition against Kyle’s highly trained grandson.

Watch Pawel get a crash course from a Delta legend, then go head-to-head with a kid who already shoots better than most adults.

Age vs experience.

First trigger pull vs 8 years of training.

Who wins?

About the Content Creator

When masculinity becomes a punchline, Pawel Widawski tests it the hard way. He joins cops, farmers, and MMA fighters across America usually getting wrecked in the process. Bruised, humbled, and laughing, Pawel discovers what real toughness looks like (and how many ice packs it takes to survive it).

About Kyle Lamb