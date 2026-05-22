VDH & Stephen Gardner: Trump JUST Got Unexpected Good News

The Democratic National Committee’s long-awaited 2024 election autopsy is creating major political shockwaves after reports revealed party leaders spent millions studying why Democrats lost so badly to President Donald Trump - only to reportedly keep much of the report hidden from the public and even many Democrat voters.

According to insiders, the findings were devastating for party leadership and exposed deep structural problems inside the Democrat coalition that many strategists fear could continue costing them elections for years.



The report reportedly concluded that Democrats became too disconnected from working-class Americans, focused too heavily on elite donors and activist messaging, and relied almost entirely on attacking Trump instead of offering solutions on inflation, immigration, crime, and energy prices.

Analysts say the findings confirmed what many voters already believed: Democrats lost touch with middle America while Trump focused heavily on jobs, border security, law enforcement, and economic frustration.



One of the most damaging findings reportedly warned Democrats they may need to move back toward the political center if they want to regain trust with independent voters.

The report allegedly advised party leaders to stop framing every issue around “Trump is bad” and instead reconnect with ordinary Americans concerned about affordability, public safety, and national stability.

Critics inside the Democrat Party reportedly worry leadership has become trapped in an anti-Trump mindset that forces them to oppose policies simply because Trump supports them.



Meanwhile, many Republicans frustrated with Trump currently appear more concerned about rising gas prices and tensions involving Iran than Trump himself.

Political analysts say economic pressure on families remains one of the few issues capable of slowing Trump’s momentum.



At the same time, conservatives like Ron DeSantis are urging Republicans to aggressively advance MAGA policies daily instead of slowing down legislative momentum.

Looking ahead to 2028, speculation is already growing around possible Republican tickets involving Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, or future alliances between major America First figures as the GOP prepares for the next chapter after Trump.