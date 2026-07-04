Yoel, a LEGAL Immigrant from Cuba, Has A Message to America On Its 250th year

Documenting the immigrant story and all its “firsts”.

From communism to capitalism.

Inspiring humans to see immigrants and immigrants to see hope.

Yoel and Mari Diaz are a Cuban husband-and-wife influencer duo who immigrated to the United States from Cuba.

Mari is also known as Marissa Diaz.

They document Yoel’s experiences in America, including his first time marveling at a grocery store’s abundance and opening his first American paycheck.

Yoel’s journey from Cuba to the U.S. offers a perspective on freedoms and opportunities often taken for granted.

They also document their immigrant journey without censorship on platforms like Threads.

Yoel and Mari have shared their experiences of life under a dictatorship in Cuba, detailing challenges such as censorship, scarcity, and strict government control over basic necessities like food and electricity.

Yoel, who worked as a teacher in Cuba, earned about $12 a month and struggled to fill his refrigerator.

His emotional reaction to his first American paycheck, where he expressed gratitude for feeling every hour of work counted, went viral.

The CEO of UPS, where Yoel works as a driver, sent him a letter and a care package in response to his story.

Mari has also expresses excitement for the possibility of Cuba’s liberation.