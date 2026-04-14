Why the Empire Hates Trump’s Moon Mission (Astrospheric Man, Part 1)

Empires don't just control economies - they control how you see yourself.

And the most powerful weapon is convincing you that mankind is nothing more than a clever animal in a meaningless universe.

President Trump's mission to return to the Moon and put nuclear reactors in space is a direct challenge to that lie.

In this first episode of the "Astrospheric Man" series, Ben Deniston of Promethean Action introduces a universal metric - power per mass - that reveals an inherently developing universe, from stars forging elements, to life reshaping the planet, to human civilization mastering successive forms of fire.

He shows why nuclear power isn't optional for mankind's next frontier - and why 50 years of imperial culture tried to kill it.

President Trump is putting us back on track with his December 2025 Executive Order to return mankind to he Moon, and support a permanent human presence in space with nuclear power.

Chapters

00:00 Empire and Human Meaning

01:33 Promethean Man Series Setup

02:38 Power per Mass Metric

03:17 Stars Forge Complexity

04:33 Life Raises Power Density

06:27 Fire and Human Breakthrough

07:27 Energy Progress and Suppression

09:21 Nuclear Power for Space

10:17 From NERVA to Trump Directives

12:29 Astrospheric Man Conclusion