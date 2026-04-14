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Why Peace Talks With Iran Aren’t Working
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Why Peace Talks With Iran Aren’t Working

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Decisive Liberty
Apr 14, 2026

Right now, there is no peace deal with Iran. What we have is a two-week pause in attacks.

Unfortunately, there was no breakthrough in Islamabad during the 21-hour attempt to reach a deal.

Let’s talk about what’s going on

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