Decisive Liberty Newsletter PodcastWhy Peace Talks With Iran Aren’t Working 631×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -23:22-23:22Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Why Peace Talks With Iran Aren’t Working Decisive LibertyApr 14, 202663ShareTranscriptRight now, there is no peace deal with Iran. What we have is a two-week pause in attacks. Unfortunately, there was no breakthrough in Islamabad during the 21-hour attempt to reach a deal. Let’s talk about what’s going onDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksDecisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & ProgramsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDecisive LibertyRecent EpisodesEXPOSED: The 'Trapped Trump' Lie - DOJ Drops SPLC Bombshell4 mins ago • Decisive LibertyIran’s Crucial Oil Wells Are About to Explode18 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyForget Satellites, SpaceX Just Won The Invisible War Apr 27 • Decisive LibertyWhy Artemis II Was Far More Dangerous Than Apollo 11 Apr 27 • Decisive LibertyKerri Lane: Shooter’s Family Drops SHOCKING DETAILS After Cole Allen’s Confession Apr 27 • Decisive LibertyThe Truth About Onions: Types, Taste Transformation, and Why They Make Us Cry | CompilationApr 26 • Decisive LibertyHow Dastardly Is the CDC? Thought You'd Never Ask...Apr 26 • Decisive LibertyLife Inside The US Navy’s $13 Billion Aircraft Carrier Apr 26 • Decisive Liberty