VDH: The U.S. Needs to Hit Iran Harder to End the War

The war with Iran has settled into a dangerous pattern of strikes, retaliation, and stalled negotiations.

Iran appears to be using talks to buy time while continuing to threaten the Gulf, tankers, and the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States has already damaged major parts of Iran’s military and political structure, but the conflict will continue unless Iran loses the ability to keep attacking its neighbors and disrupting global shipping.

The path forward is to raise the cost on Iran’s military infrastructure, weaken its ability to strike, and create the conditions for most American forces to come home.

With oil prices stabilizing, regional allies capable of helping keep the strait open, and the midterms approaching, the question is whether Trump can end the conflict decisively and shift attention back to the economy and the political fights at home.