U.S. Navy Just Did Something That Iran's Regime Will Never Forget

US Navy blockade of Iranian ports via the Strait of Hormuz is now active after peace talks collapsed. Carrier strike groups and Arleigh Burke destroyers lead the operation as Iran issues bold threats to ports in the Gulf region.
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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