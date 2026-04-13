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U.S. Navy Just Did Something That Iran's Regime Will Never Forget
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U.S. Navy Just Did Something That Iran's Regime Will Never Forget

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Decisive Liberty
Apr 13, 2026

US Navy blockade of Iranian ports via the Strait of Hormuz is now active after peace talks collapsed. Carrier strike groups and Arleigh Burke destroyers lead the operation as Iran issues bold threats to ports in the Gulf region.

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