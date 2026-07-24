Trump JUST Flipped his BIGGEST HATER; Thune Given FINAL WARNING; Fauci Days Are Numbered?

President Trump is turning up the pressure on Washington as his election integrity agenda runs into resistance from Senate Republicans.

Frustrated by delays on the SAVE America Act, Trump is signaling that patience is running out with Senate leadership, arguing Congress must move quickly on proof of citizenship, voter ID, and stronger safeguards before the next national election.

The debate is becoming a defining battle over the future direction of the Republican Party and who will lead its agenda in the years ahead.

One of the biggest surprises came from longtime Democratic strategist James Carville, who argued Democrats should stop fighting voter ID requirements.

Carville said voter ID is broadly supported by the American public and warned his party that continuing to oppose it is a losing political strategy.

His comments have fueled speculation that even prominent Democrats recognize public opinion is shifting on election security.

Meanwhile, new polling offers encouraging signs for Republicans heading toward the midterm elections.

Recent surveys show Democrats' once-commanding lead on the generic congressional ballot has narrowed significantly, while President Trump’s approval numbers continue to improve despite ongoing international tensions.

Republicans now believe the anticipated Democratic "blue wave" may be fading as economic issues, border security, and election integrity remain top concerns for voters.

Overseas, the Iran conflict continues to intensify. Intelligence reports indicate additional Iranian Revolutionary Guard personnel are assisting Houthi forces in Yemen as attacks on commercial shipping threaten one of the world's most important trade routes.

President Trump has responded by expanding military pressure while warning Tehran that further aggression will carry serious consequences.



The administration is also unveiling a new phase of its America First trade strategy.

Fresh tariffs targeting dozens of trading partners are designed to discourage products linked to forced labor while encouraging companies to manufacture in the United States.

Trump officials say the policy will strengthen domestic industry, protect American workers, and reduce dependence on foreign supply chains.

Together, these developments underscore an administration pressing forward on election security, national defense, and economic policy as the political landscape continues to shift.