Trump Is Finishing 1776, Why Mark Carney and the DSA Want Him Gone

Barbara argues President Trump is not exaggerating in calling communism the biggest threat to the nation, framing the moment as a revolutionary new beginning rooted in the American System.

It highlights Treasury official Scott Bessent’s claim of an “innovation wave,” reshoring, and economic resilience, then spotlights the June 23 release of Trump’s America First Resilience Strategy, which shifts national security from reactive crisis management to making hazards and adversaries unable to hold U.S. interests at risk through technology and industrial programs nationwide.

The script connects this approach to Alexander Hamilton’s manufacturing, credit, and National Bank policies and cites Vice President Vance endorsing a Hamiltonian, anti–laissez-faire tradition.

It then attacks Mark Carney as a spokesman for the City of London, linking him to digital currency proposals, net-zero finance, Tony Blair, and a “coalition” opposing Trump, and portrays the Democratic Socialists of America as advancing a minimum-to-maximum program toward public ownership, constitutional change, and revolutionary seizure of state power.

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Chapters

00:00 The Midweek Update - Intro - July 1, 2026

01:34 Revolutions Are New Beginnings

06:38 Mark Carney's Fake Revolution

10:08 The Democratic Socialists of America