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This Weather Pattern Is About To Get Very Volatile...
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This Weather Pattern Is About To Get Very Volatile...

Multiple rounds of severe storms, record-shattering heat, and feet of mountain snow all converge in one of April's most extreme weeks ahead.
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Decisive Liberty
Apr 13, 2026

streamed last night, Sun 12 Apr 2026

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