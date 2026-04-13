streamed last night, Sun 12 Apr 2026
This Weather Pattern Is About To Get Very Volatile...
Multiple rounds of severe storms, record-shattering heat, and feet of mountain snow all converge in one of April's most extreme weeks ahead.
Apr 13, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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