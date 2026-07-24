THE WEST IS NOW OUR BREEDING GROUND: Ahmed Sharif Exposes The Islamophobia Brainwashing

ICYMI - The term Islamophobia was invented by the very same culture that wants to overtake our land: Islam, which was created as they saw how people do not like to be categorized nor called names, and are using that to expand their presence.

🎬 CHAPTERS

00:00 🚨 Why the West Can't See the Threat

01:29 🎙️ Meet Ahmed Sharif

02:16 🧠 Political Islamism Explained

03:46 🇦🇺 Australia & the Bondi Attack

04:31 ⚖️ Why Arab States Ban Extremists

05:04 💬 "Islamophobia" as a Weapon

06:01 🎯 Free Speech & Infiltration

07:30 🤐 The Cost of Speaking Out

08:41 🌍 Does the World Envy the West?

09:06 ⚠️ UAE's Warning to Europe

10:40 ❓ Why Did Arab Nations Ban the Muslim Brotherhood?

11:52 🇪🇬 Lessons the West Ignores

12:27 🌎 What Is the End Goal?

13:23 💰 Charities, Soft Power & Influence

14:42 🧩 The Domino Effect

16:29 🏛️ Politics & Radical Influence

17:18 📢 Do Protests Still Work?

19:40 ⏳ How Much More Will It Take?

20:13 🎬 My Thoughts on the Interview

20:54 🇦🇪 Understanding the UAE

21:57 👑 Why Gulf Monarchies Suppress Islamists

23:18 🤔 How Islamic Is the UAE Really?

FULL VIDEO: You Think We Envy Your Freedom… We Don’t

Can freedom become a weakness?

Can the West’s best intentions be exploited?

In this thought-provoking conversation, Erin Molan is joined by UAE political analyst Ahmed Sharif to discuss political Islam, extremism, the Muslim Brotherhood, the concept of “Islamophobia,” and why many Gulf nations have taken a very different approach from the West.

Ahmed explains why he believes Western societies misunderstand the long-term strategy of extremist movements, why countries like the UAE banned the Muslim Brotherhood years ago, and why he says the West should pay closer attention to the warnings coming from the Middle East.

The conversation also explores protests in the West, free speech, immigration, Iran, and the future of regional security.

Follow Ahmed Sharif: X: https://x.com/Ahmedsharif

Chapters

00:00 Introduction

00:47 What is political Islam?

02:45 Why Gulf nations took a tougher approach

07:03 Does the West misunderstand freedom?

09:03 Why was the Muslim Brotherhood banned?

09:57 What is the long-term goal?

13:37 Politics, protests and the West

17:25 Iran, the regime and the future

20:05 Patriotism, the UAE and final thoughts