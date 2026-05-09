The Terrifying Sound Artemis II Recorded Outside Their Spacecraft

Two hundred thousand miles from Earth, the four astronauts of Artemis II heard something they couldn’t explain.

A sound.

Coming from the other side of their spacecraft’s wall.

Where, by every law of physics they had ever learned, no sound should be able to exist.

This is the story of what they heard during their ten day mission around the far side of the Moon, and why it connects to one of the strangest, least talked about patterns in the entire history of human spaceflight.

From Yang Liwei’s mysterious knocking aboard Shenzhou 5, to the eerie whistling Apollo 10 picked up behind the lunar far side, to the unexplained taps and clicks that have haunted the International Space Station for two decades, astronauts keep coming home with the same question. What was that noise on the other side of the hull?

Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen made history in April of 2026 as the first humans to leave low Earth orbit since 1972.

They came home with photographs, with data, and with the memory of a sound that made all four of them stop what they were doing and listen.

Not to mission control.

To the wall.