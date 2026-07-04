The Story of America: 10 - The U.S. Marine Corps Birthday

The White House Salute to America 250 Task Force has partnered with Hillsdale College to provide a history series that tells the remarkable story of American Independence.

It will highlight the stories of the crucial characters and events that resulted in a small rag-tag army defeating the mightiest empire in the world and establishing the greatest republic ever to exist.

This is the story of America.

This is our shared heritage and our proud destiny that will continue to lead us to unimaginable achievements in the centuries to come.