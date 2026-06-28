The First Moments After Death, What the Bible Actually Reveals - Biblical Wisdom

What happens immediately after death? What does the Bible really say about the soul’s journey after life?
In this video, we explore the 7 key stages outlined in the Bible that describe the journey of the soul after death.
From the separation of body and soul to the final resurrection, each stage is a significant part of the Christian understanding of life after death.
In this in-depth exploration of life after death, we look at key biblical teachings and how they shape our understanding of what happens when we pass from this life.
Be sure to watch till the end for a powerful conclusion about being found in Christ at the moment of death.
🔍 Timestamps
00:00:00 – Don’t Skip
00:02:17 – Stage 1: The Separation – When the Soul Leaves the Body
00:11:28 – Stage 2: Immediate Awareness – Everything Becomes Clear
00:20:40 – Stage 3: Divine Escort or Isolation
00:29:07 – Stage 4: The Presence of God or the Absence of Light
00:37:42 – Stage 5: Joy or Regret – The Soul Responds
00:44:43 – Stage 6: The Waiting – Rest or Remorse Until Resurrection
00:50:42 – Stage 7: The Resurrection – The Final Awakening
00:56:58 – Conclusion: When the Moment Comes, Be Found in Christ