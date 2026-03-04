The Cartel Crisis at America’s Northern Border — Narcos Target Tribal Lands | Katarina Szulc

Katarina reports from Montana’s northern border near the Blackfeet Nation, where vast stretches of open land are being exploited for drug and human trafficking.
She’s joined by retired California Game Warden John Nores, who spent decades confronting cartel operations on public and tribal lands.
You can see John's book here: Hidden War, 2nd edition: How Special Operations Game Wardens are Reclaiming America's Wildlands from the Drug Cartels
Katarina also shares the story of Marla Ollinger, a grandmother who tragically lost both of her children to fentanyl and now raises her grandchildren while navigating the dangers and fallout of the ongoing crisis in rural and tribal communities.
Chapters
00:00 - Introduction: The Fentanyl Crisis in Montana
01:25 - A Mother’s Heartbreak: Marla’s Story of Loss
07:07 - Breaking the Cycle: Raising the Grandkids
09:17 - The Vulnerable Northern Border
14:02 - Smuggling Routes and Environmental Destruction
16:11 - The Law Enforcement Challenge: Complex Jurisdictions
18:56 - Anonymous Interview with a Tribal Police Officer