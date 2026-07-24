Texas Woman Arrested Over Facebook Post

A woman in Texas was shocked when she opened her front door and found the local police standing there, ready to arrest her over a Facebook post.

And the reason she was shocked was because that post wasn’t threatening anyone, nor was it calling for violence.

Instead, she was simply commenting on the horrible quality of the water in the town’s local water supply.

One of our senior reporters here at The Epoch Times, Darlene McCormick Sanchez, went to where this all took place to get the full story.

This video goes through the details.