Steven Crowder STUNS Leftist Students in His Most Viral Debate Ever

Decisive Liberty Newsletter PodcastSteven Crowder STUNS Leftist Students in His Most Viral Debate Ever21×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -9:07-9:07Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Steven Crowder STUNS Leftist Students in His Most Viral Debate EverDecisive LibertyJun 03, 20262ShareTranscriptThis debate set the record as Steven Crowder's most viewed debate of all time. He sits down with a students on a college campus to have an open discussion on gender. The result captured the attention of the world.Original Full Video Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksDecisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & ProgramsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDecisive LibertyRecent EpisodesMajor ARREST: Trump’s FBI Busts Military Asset in US 22 mins ago • Decisive LibertyYour Next 7 Days Are About To Get Wild...39 mins ago • Decisive LibertyDamning Video Exposes Obama - Democrats Don't Want You To See This47 mins ago • Decisive LibertyTrump Makes 2028 Announcement - Two Names Dropped 52 mins ago • Decisive LibertyThe Tax Cut Secret the Media is HIDING: 97% of Americans Just Won Big 1 hr ago • Decisive LibertyEurope Is BEGGING Trump To Stay In NATO1 hr ago • Decisive LibertyJAW DROPPING SPEECH INSIDE PARLIAMENT HAS GONE NUCLEAR 🔥 Rupert Lowe Grooming Gang Inquiry 1 hr ago • Decisive LibertyKagan Dunlap: Iran Targets U.S. Forces Again Amid Rising Tensions 2 hrs ago • Decisive Liberty