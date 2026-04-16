SRS: Meg Appelgate - Why Parents Are Being Lied To About Teen “Treatment”

Meg Appelgate is the Founder and CEO of Unsilenced, a nonprofit organization launched in January 2022 to support past, present, and future victims of institutional child abuse.

A survivor of the Troubled Teen Industry (TTI), Meg was abducted from her bed at age 15 and confined in abusive facilities for three and a half years - an experience that drives her mission to expose systemic abuse and fight for reform.

Her 2024 memoir, Becoming UNSILENCED: Surviving the Troubled Teen Industry, chronicles her harrowing journey and transformation into one of the leading national voices demanding change.

In 2023, she testified as an expert before the Montana State Senate, helping secure passage of HB 218, landmark legislation increasing oversight and regulation of TTI programs.

Her work continues to empower survivors while pushing for transparency, accountability, and legal reform across the industry. Alongside her advocacy,

Meg serves as Vice President and Managing Director of the Gochnauer Foundation, supporting philanthropic initiatives aligned with justice and healing.

She lives with her husband, Ben, and their four children, dedicating her life to ensuring that no child endures what she once did.

Chapters

03:05 Cease and Desist Threats

05:36 Meet Meg Applegate

12:14 Adoption Industry Concerns

15:19 Finding Birth Family

26:24 Childhood and Teen Years

33:52 Assault and Being Sent Away

45:30 Troubled Teen Programs

53:06 Overmedicated and Sedated 58:08 Monitored Parent Contact

59:27 Level System Control

01:18:03 Runaways and Surveillance

01:21:48 Turning 18 and Leaving

01:29:17 No Oversight or Regulation

01:32:58 Psych Degree And Masking

01:36:59 Shame After Speaking Out

01:50:15 EMDR Healing Explained

02:00:04 Parents Learn The Truth

02:02:50 Working With Paris Hilton

02:09:19 Justice And Accountability Fixes

02:12:48 Red Flags And Program Archive

02:20:49 Final Thanks And Share

Shawn’s Interview with Elizabeth Phillips…