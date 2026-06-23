SRS: Jen Lilley - The Dark Truth About the American Foster Care System

Jen Lilley is an actress, singer, author, and foster care advocate best known for her roles on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and numerous Hallmark Channel films.

Alongside her husband, Jen has dedicated much of her life to serving vulnerable children through foster care and adoption, fostering multiple children and adopting through the foster system.

Drawing from her firsthand experience, she has become a passionate advocate for foster care awareness, family support, and child welfare reform.

In 2026, she co-authored Called to Foster?: An Honest Guide to Getting Started, a practical resource designed to help families navigate the foster care journey and better understand the needs of children in care.

Chapter

00:00 Welcome and Introduction

12:10 Predators in the System

25:09 Reunification Goals & Challenges

37:37 Foster Home Rules & Boundaries

49:16 Foster Parent Support Networks

01:01:19 Bystander Effect & Reunification

01:13:44 Politics & Bureaucracy

01:26:21 Adoption Loopholes & Exploitation

01:42:18 Missing Kids & Hidden Placements

01:53:00 Bureaucracy vs Prevention

02:12:23 How to Help Right Now

02:24:56 How Fostering Changes Families

02:35:19 Adoption Trauma & Bio Parent Contact

02:44:37 Fostering Futures Act

02:57:56 Call to Action & Prayer