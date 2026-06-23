SRS: Jen Lilley - The Dark Truth About the American Foster Care System

Jen Lilley is an actress, singer, author, and foster care advocate best known for her roles on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and numerous Hallmark Channel films.
Alongside her husband, Jen has dedicated much of her life to serving vulnerable children through foster care and adoption, fostering multiple children and adopting through the foster system.
Drawing from her firsthand experience, she has become a passionate advocate for foster care awareness, family support, and child welfare reform.
In 2026, she co-authored Called to Foster?: An Honest Guide to Getting Started, a practical resource designed to help families navigate the foster care journey and better understand the needs of children in care.
Chapter
00:00 Welcome and Introduction
12:10 Predators in the System
25:09 Reunification Goals & Challenges
37:37 Foster Home Rules & Boundaries
49:16 Foster Parent Support Networks
01:01:19 Bystander Effect & Reunification
01:13:44 Politics & Bureaucracy
01:26:21 Adoption Loopholes & Exploitation
01:42:18 Missing Kids & Hidden Placements
01:53:00 Bureaucracy vs Prevention
02:12:23 How to Help Right Now
02:24:56 How Fostering Changes Families
02:35:19 Adoption Trauma & Bio Parent Contact
02:44:37 Fostering Futures Act
02:57:56 Call to Action & Prayer