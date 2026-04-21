Decisive Liberty
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
SHOCKING Move From Kash Patel as Virginia Vote Triggers OUTRAGE
0:00
-17:27

SHOCKING Move From Kash Patel as Virginia Vote Triggers OUTRAGE

Kash Patel takes legal action against The Atlantic, setting off a high stakes fight in Washington. Ilhan Omar faces scrutiny after major changes to her financial disclosures.
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Apr 21, 2026

Also a key vote in Virginia could change the balance of power ahead of the midterms.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decisive Liberty News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture