Also a key vote in Virginia could change the balance of power ahead of the midterms.
SHOCKING Move From Kash Patel as Virginia Vote Triggers OUTRAGE
Kash Patel takes legal action against The Atlantic, setting off a high stakes fight in Washington. Ilhan Omar faces scrutiny after major changes to her financial disclosures.
Apr 21, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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