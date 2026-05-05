Judge Zia Faruqui issued a SHOCKING Comment in court to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner suspect while Governor Kathy Hochul faces intense political blowback and has to step in over the radical Mamdani agenda in New York City.
SHOCKING Judge Comment to WHCD Suspect as Hochul’s Hit with Mamdani BLOWBACK
May 05, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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