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SHOCKING Judge Comment to WHCD Suspect as Hochul’s Hit with Mamdani BLOWBACK
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SHOCKING Judge Comment to WHCD Suspect as Hochul’s Hit with Mamdani BLOWBACK

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Decisive Liberty
May 05, 2026

Judge Zia Faruqui issued a SHOCKING Comment in court to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner suspect while Governor Kathy Hochul faces intense political blowback and has to step in over the radical Mamdani agenda in New York City.

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