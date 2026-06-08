Rightward Shift in Latin America - The Heritage Foundation, The Parliament

While the last few decades have been characterized by the so-called “Pink Tide” in Latin America, with socialist and generally left-leaning leaderships taking charge throughout the region, these last few years have shown something quite the opposite.

The majority of Latin America is now under more U.S.-friendly leadership with current trajectories trending in a continued rightward direction.

What does this mean for the American people, and how do outliers like Cuba and Venezuela fit into a new regional landscape?

The Parliament makes confusing global geopolitics and American national security accessible.

In this episode, Darion invites Heritage Foundation Latin America Expert Andres Fernandez-Martinez to the show.

Darion and Andres discuss the outcomes of the recent first round of Colombian presidential elections and what may transpire with Cuba in coming months.