Q&A: TRUMP'S NEW REALITY - The Iran Deal, the Strait of Hormuz, and the End of British Influence

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This week, the Middle East is coming together—

and the media is lying about all of it.

Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan signed the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, and President Trump cheered it: "A BIG, BOLD, AND IMPORTANT FIRST STEP—WOW!”

For 50 years, the Kissinger doctrine kept the region divided, dependent, and at war.

Now sovereign nations are underwriting their security, and Washington is applauding.

Susan Kokinda connects it to Trump's other move: ordering the Pentagon to wind down the Korea war games—hours before 18,000 troops were set to drill.



Then, Gaza, Iran, and the Oman question.

The 60-day deadline expired Sunday, and the media declared failure—but Kushner is pressing Netanyahu on the peace plan, Hamas disarmament is on the table, and the administration has a direct backchannel to Tehran.

Barbara Boyd takes on Trump's bluntest threat of the week: why Oman? What is London's actual stronghold in the Strait of Hormuz game—and why is the threat aimed at the empire, not the peace?



And the psywar is at home.

Sailors "breaking" on the USS Lincoln.

A vice president "unfit" for negotiating peace.

Socialists "marching" through Tuesday's primaries.

Three stories, one author—and the carrier story is already blowing back on its creators.



Plus: Tuesday's election results, the "Never Vance" operation—and your questions. Bring what's on your mind—Barbara and Susan take them live.