Promethean Strategic Overview - Iran Exposes Media's Allegiance to the Real Satanists

Host Mike Steger argues that media coverage is undermining U.S. negotiations with Iran and fueling moral outrage over a Trump Truth post, which he calls a distraction from major strategic shifts.

He highlights what he describes as the first serious, high-level Iran talks in 47 years, citing 20 hours of negotiations involving JD Vance, Witkoff, and Kushner with Iranian parliamentary leader Ghalibaf, and frames Iran’s hesitation as political theater.

Mike says U.S. pressure now includes an effective blockade and broader involvement from China, India, Japan, and regional players like Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, aiming to stabilize Gulf oil flows and prevent nuclear escalation.

Steger also claims fentanyl deaths have dropped sharply and credits Trump with reviving U.S. space and industrial momentum.

Domestically, he cites a White House estimate of a 10 million-home building shortfall since 2008 and urges regulatory reform ahead of the midterms.

Chapters

00:00 Welcome and Agenda

00:17 Iran and Media Spin

00:55 Hungary and Europe Shift

02:47 Trump Post Moral Panic

06:48 Domestic Wins and Optimism

10:00 Breakthrough Iran Talks

13:42 Regional Players and China

16:21 Blockade and Global Reset

22:32 Ukraine and Peace Legacy

23:47 Midterms and Housing Supply

27:07 Fortress America Vision

28:24 Closing Principles and Focus