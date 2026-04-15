There may be a tendency to dismiss such conversations as presented in the video but the purpose isn’t to promote what they are talking about but to get people to think about what they are talking about…
Professor Stuns Audience With Argument for "POSITIVE DISCRIMINATION" Against Whites
Konstantin Kisin takes on Yanis Varoufakis' argument for forced "positive discrimination" in the pursuit of equity. He says the quiet part out loud, in front of an entire audience.
Apr 15, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes