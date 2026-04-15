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Professor Stuns Audience With Argument for "POSITIVE DISCRIMINATION" Against Whites
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Professor Stuns Audience With Argument for "POSITIVE DISCRIMINATION" Against Whites

Konstantin Kisin takes on Yanis Varoufakis' argument for forced "positive discrimination" in the pursuit of equity. He says the quiet part out loud, in front of an entire audience.
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Decisive Liberty
Apr 15, 2026

There may be a tendency to dismiss such conversations as presented in the video but the purpose isn’t to promote what they are talking about but to get people to think about what they are talking about…

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