Mike Rowe with Todd Rose: The Biggest Lie About American Politics

Mike Rowe asked Todd Rose a simple question about why it feels like America has become so divided, and his answer caught him off guard.

According to Todd, most of us have been fooled into believing our neighbors think very differently than they actually do.

The data says otherwise.

If he's right, one of the biggest problems in America today isn't disagreement - it's the illusion that we're far more divided than we really are.

Needless to say, Mike had a few follow-up questions.

This is just one small piece of a much longer rabbit hole.

See Mike’s full conversation with Todd here…

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About Todd Rose

Todd Rose is an American scientist, author, professor, and social entrepreneur, born on November 28, 1974.

He is the co-founder and CEO of Populace, a Boston-based think tank dedicated to enabling all individuals to pursue fulfilling lives in a thriving society.

Before his work with Populace, Rose was a faculty member at Harvard University.

He served as the faculty director of the Mind, Brain, and Education program at the Harvard Graduate School of Education and founded the Laboratory for the Science of Individuality.

Rose is the author of "The End of Average" and has also written "Collective Illusions."

His work often explores how individual differences are overlooked by systems that rely on averages and how societal beliefs, or "collective illusions," can distort people's understanding of the world and their own interests due to conformity bias.

Todd Rose w Mel Robbins: This Shocking Truth About Other People Will Change Your Life

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