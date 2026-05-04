Jillian Michaels: Nancy Mace Just Exposed the Whole Damn System

Washington is in total meltdown — and Nancy Mace is naming names.

In this explosive episode of Keeping It Real, Nancy Mace goes head-on at the corruption, cover-ups, political hypocrisy, and institutional failures tearing the country apart.

From the Ilhan Omar controversy and immigration fraud allegations to Jeffrey Epstein fallout, congressional corruption, media manipulation, political violence, border chaos, and the collapse of public trust - nothing is off limits.

Mace breaks down her battles with both Democrats and establishment Republicans, why she believes Americans are losing faith in Congress, and how the outrage machine is radicalizing the country in real time.

She also opens up about exposing alleged abusers, her fights over women’s rights and gender policy, government accountability, censorship, crime, immigration, and the legislation she says Washington insiders desperately tried to stop.

We also dive into:

Ilhan Omar investigations & immigration controversy

Jeffrey Epstein fallout & elite protection networks

Political violence & dangerous rhetoric

Border security & illegal immigration

Congressional corruption & ethics scandals

Media propaganda & outrage algorithms

Women’s rights

Radicalization online: Hasan Piker, Fuentes & political extremism

The Republican civil war

Institutional distrust

Government waste & DC insiders

Why young Americans are becoming politically extreme

Free speech, censorship & Big Tech influence

The legislation Nancy Mace says could change everything.

This is one of Nancy Mace’s most unfiltered interviews yet - raw, confrontational, and packed with the stories behind the headlines the media won’t touch.