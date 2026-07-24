JD Rucker: Ultra Woke Smithsonian Leadership Must Be Replaced But, Unfortunately, It's Not That Easy

Decisive Liberty Newsletter PodcastJD Rucker: Ultra Woke Smithsonian Leadership Must Be Replaced But, Unfortunately, It's Not That Easy11×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -8:09-8:09Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.JD Rucker: Ultra Woke Smithsonian Leadership Must Be Replaced But, Unfortunately, It's Not That EasyDecisive LibertyJul 24, 20261ShareTranscriptSecretary Lonnie Bunch needs to be replaced, as do the very woke leaders below him. But it's just not that easy and it's going to take time... if it can even be done at all.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksDecisive Liberty reply rulesDecisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & ProgramsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDecisive LibertyRecent EpisodesTrump's Team Just Started REMOVING London's Proxies7 mins ago • Decisive LibertyWell... I don't think ANYONE expected THIS...43 mins ago • Decisive LibertyPromethean Overviews: Beijing’s Trojan Horse vs Trump’s New Bretton Woods 1 hr ago • Decisive LibertyJudge SLAPPED DOWN in "Extraordinary" Immigration WIN2 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyDave Rubin: Chuck Schumer Humiliated as Ted Cruz’s Prediction Goes Viral 2 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyTrump HITS Democrats with 2 NIGHTMARE Moves; GOP Makes BIG ANNOUNCEMENT2 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyTRUMP CURSE: The View In Total Financial COLLAPSE, Salaries SLASHED, ABC Ready To Rip Show Off-Air…3 hrs ago • Decisive Liberty