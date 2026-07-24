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JD Rucker: Ultra Woke Smithsonian Leadership Must Be Replaced But, Unfortunately, It's Not That Easy
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JD Rucker: Ultra Woke Smithsonian Leadership Must Be Replaced But, Unfortunately, It's Not That Easy

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Decisive Liberty

Secretary Lonnie Bunch needs to be replaced, as do the very woke leaders below him.

But it's just not that easy and it's going to take time... if it can even be done at all.

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