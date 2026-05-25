How We Ended up in Forever Wars

Retired four-star general and former Democratic Presidential candidate Wesley Clark criticizes the course of U.S. foreign policy in the wake of September 11, 2001.



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Wesley Clark discusses "A Time to Lead."



Wesley Clark sought the presidency during the 2004 elections, seeking to bring a less hawkish perspective to the White House.

After the campaign, Clark did not end his crusade for what he sees as a better America, one that supports his vision of a responsible foreign policy. He believes that hard work, leadership and determination will ultimately turn the country around. - The Commonwealth Club



Wesley Clark is a retired four-star general of the United States Army.

Clark was valedictorian of his class at West Point, was awarded a Rhodes Scholarship to the University of Oxford where he earned a master's degree in economics, and later graduated from the Command and General Staff College with a master's degree in military science.

He spent 34 years in the Army and the Department of Defense, receiving many military decorations, several honorary knighthoods, and a Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Our Note

We have codified policies set for situations like 9/11 long before those jets appeared over the skies of New York and Virginia.

So why weren’t they followed?

Well, if you never want to let a serious crisis go to waste what would you do?

At the time, top government leaders like Bush, Chaney, and others were thought of as trusted leaders.

Sometimes, those thought to be speaking through their hat during such times end up being the ones we should have paid attention to.

Time unravels the truth…

And this one was nasty,

And it was only the beginning of the unraveling that still goes on today.