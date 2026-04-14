Hold the Line - SpaceShot 76 / MaQaveli / Lisa B

Decisive Liberty Newsletter PodcastHold the Line - SpaceShot 76 / MaQaveli / Lisa B411×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -3:14:55-3:14:55Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Hold the Line - SpaceShot 76 / MaQaveli / Lisa BDives into the latest headlines...Decisive LibertyApr 14, 202641ShareTranscriptEvery Monday @ 7:00 pm ETJoin Lisa B 4 Baadasssss ( @EightQBall ), MaQaveli ( @FreeTheWillPatriots ), Spaceshot ( @Spaceshot76 )Found on: YouTube / Rumble / Foxhole / DliveDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksDecisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & ProgramsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDecisive LibertyRecent EpisodesHow a Tiny Quonset Shack Inside a Barn Became Her Only Refuge From the Worst Blizzard13 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyWhat was Pumpernickel Bread? The 2-Ingredient Breat That Lasted for 6-Months15 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyThere Is One Man Thwarting a Coup Attempt on President Trump...18 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyIMA (Independent Medical Alliance) On the Future of Medicine: Key Trends and What’s AheadApr 24 • Decisive LibertySRS: SEAL Team 6 Red Squadron Operator - Jason MagnaviceApr 24 • Decisive LibertyLogistics in the Indian Ocean During Operation Epic Fury | Sealift & the US Merchant MarineApr 24 • Decisive LibertyScientists Announce BOMBSHELL Discovery Of Noah's Original Ark, With Photos INSIDE ‘The REAL Ship’ Apr 24 • Decisive LibertyHakeem Jefferies Just SCREWED HimselfApr 24 • Decisive Liberty