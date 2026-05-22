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He Said He Would Arrest Any School Official Who Put a Boy in a Girls Locker Room... He Did!
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He Said He Would Arrest Any School Official Who Put a Boy in a Girls Locker Room... He Did!

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Decisive Liberty
May 22, 2026

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