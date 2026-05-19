Evacuation Orders Issued After Wildfire in Simi Valley, CA

Simi Valley is a city located in southeastern Ventura County, California, approximately 37 to 41 miles northwest of Downtown Los Angeles. It is situated within the valley of the same name and is considered part of the Greater Los Angeles Area. The city borders Thousand Oaks, Moorpark, and the Chatsworth neighborhood of Los Angeles. Simi Valley is also adjacent to the northwestern boundary of the San Fernando Valley. It is accessible by the 118 Freeway, also known as the Ronald Reagan Freeway, which connects to Interstates 5, 405, and 210 in the east and the 23 Freeway in the west. The area is characterized by its small-town feel despite its proximity to Los Angeles.

The city is known as one of the most conservative, law enforcement-friendly areas of California and is home to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. Points of interest include the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, Simi Adobe-Strathearn House, and various parks. Simi Valley has a Mediterranean climate with hot, dry summers and mild, wet winters, typical of Southern California inland valleys. The city is committed to environmental sustainability, with initiatives recognized by its “Silver” status as a California Green Community.