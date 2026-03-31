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CENTCOM Gives Update on "Operation Epic Fury" as Strikes Intensify in Iran
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CENTCOM Gives Update on "Operation Epic Fury" as Strikes Intensify in Iran

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Decisive Liberty
Mar 31, 2026

US Central Command's Admiral Brad Cooper provides an update on Operation Epic Fury." Cooper gave a detailed outline of what is going on the ground in Iran, checked in on troops, and explained what firepower the US is using to remain a dominant force in the war.

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