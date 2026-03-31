US Central Command's Admiral Brad Cooper provides an update on Operation Epic Fury." Cooper gave a detailed outline of what is going on the ground in Iran, checked in on troops, and explained what firepower the US is using to remain a dominant force in the war.
CENTCOM Gives Update on "Operation Epic Fury" as Strikes Intensify in Iran
Mar 31, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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