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Brainwash! The Rockefeller’s School Psyop WORSE Than You Think | Spencer Taylor
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Brainwash! The Rockefeller’s School Psyop WORSE Than You Think | Spencer Taylor

Spencer Taylor is a modern filmmaker and humanitarian known for his 2025 documentary, "The Death of Recess," which critiques the traditional American education system.
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jun 08, 2026

Spencer is the former Co-Host of "Impaulsive."

If the weirdness of the education system, including the tyrannical school boards, has you at minimum scratching your head, then this is your video…

Chapters

0:00 - Rockefeller Epstein Files, Pandemic Kids Crisis, Vaccine Backlash
10:51 - Jake Paul LA, Hollywood Dark Side, Education System Origins
20:35 - Prussian Model, Horace Mann, Industrial Revolution Impact
30:22 - School System Incentives, Homeschooling Rise, Youth Capture
42:00 - Finland Education, No Homework, Recess Science
51:15 - Teacher Pay Debate, Charter Schools, School Choice, NEA Influence
1:00:22 SOGI Curriculum, Arcus Foundation, UN Influence
1:10:25 System Collapse Warning, Revolution Talk, Tax Awareness
1:20:15 Institutional Power, Ukraine Experience, Global Missions
1:29:00 Bucha Massacre, Ukraine War Life, Propaganda, Ground Reality
1:40:42 Drone Warfare, War Reality, Gaza Crossing, Frontline Contrast
1:53:32 Gaza Experience, Civilian Reality, War Trauma, Faith Perspective
1:59:13 Christianity Return, Faith Journey, Archaeology, Spiritual Conviction
2:09:16 Humanitarian Aid, Pakistan Floods, Missions Abroad
2:18:29 NEA Power, Rockefeller Influence, Education System Control
2:32:36 Moral Shift, Family Debate, Cultural Change, Individualism
2:44:30 Raising Kids Today, Education Reform, ESA Accounts
2:47:17 - Spencer's Work

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