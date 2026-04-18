Blowing the Whistle on Election Fraud w Dr. Tim Shindelar, Robert Mancini, Lara Logan

Lara engages with cybersecurity whistleblower Robert Mancini and combat veteran Dr. Timothy Schindler in a discussion about unauthorized software on voting machines, falsified hash test records, and privacy-violating barcodes on ballots.

Shindelar highlights systemic failures within the Election Assistance Commission, including conflicts of interest within its Inspector General's office.

Both guests describe being stonewalled by federal agencies, including the DOJ and FBI.

They call for decertification of non-compliant voting machines, restored oversight independence, and greater government accountability to protect election integrity.

Our team reached out to James Allen, the Elections Director of Delaware County, PA, who is specifically named and cited in both the interview and the federal disclosure for his comments.

You can read them here: https://bit.ly/goingrogue-ep77-website

We also reached out to DOJ who acknowledged our questions and has been in touch, but has not sent a formal response at the time of publishing.

We reached out to the EAC three times - twice via email and once over the phone - and have yet to receive a comment.

We are looking forward to hearing back.

00:00:00 Whistleblower Exposes Election Machine Fraud

00:12:00 Illegal Software Found Hidden on Voting Machines

00:17:00 Hash Tests Never Performed Officials Falsified Records

00:22:00 Barcodes on Ballots Violate Voter Secrecy Laws

00:28:00 Election Assistance Commission Inspector General Corruption

00:35:00 Deep State Operatives Buried Whistleblower Complaints

00:43:00 USAID Corrupt Officials Now Running Federal Elections

00:51:00 DOJ Attorney Blocks Weaponization Investigation in Court

00:59:00 Federal Whistleblowers Ignored by Every Agency

01:08:00 Election Machines Should Be Decertified Immediately

01:20:00 Antrim County Audit Proves Software Manipulation

01:33:00 American People Demand Accountability Before Midterms