Atheist Comedian Turns to God After Hearing These 5 Words...

As kids, my stepdad made sure we attended church every Sunday and made sure we grew in good character.

My last trip to see him, knowing I am an involved Christian, my new-age mother shared that he is now an atheist.

Given my mother is responsible for so many divisions in the family, part me couldn’t blame him.

This is what all atheists need to think and think hard about…

Is it better to not believe in God only to find out after death He does or

is it better to pursue God all your life only to find out He doesn’t?