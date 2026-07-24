Decisive Liberty
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
Atheist Comedian Turns to God After Hearing These 5 Words...
0:00
-12:23

Atheist Comedian Turns to God After Hearing These 5 Words...

Once a cocaine and alcohol addict, comedian Jeff Allen, shares how Jesus Christ restored his failing marriage and given him peace and a new purpose for life.
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty

As kids, my stepdad made sure we attended church every Sunday and made sure we grew in good character.

My last trip to see him, knowing I am an involved Christian, my new-age mother shared that he is now an atheist.

Given my mother is responsible for so many divisions in the family, part me couldn’t blame him.

This is what all atheists need to think and think hard about…

Is it better to not believe in God only to find out after death He does or
is it better to pursue God all your life only to find out He doesn’t?

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decisive Liberty News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture