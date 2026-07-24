Our Note: Julia is THE foremost leader in AI and she markets her skills and your learning opportunities very well. This video does have ads for her classes and we advice if you can you sign up for them. The voices your follow determines your future - you can listen to other voices if you so desire, but who likes see taillights all the time?

Americans just blocked or delayed $130 billion in AI data centers in 90 days, and a quantum computer at Oak Ridge may have exposed why.



The DOE signed an order to kick data centers off the grid during heatwaves, while IBM and Oak Ridge quietly pointed quantum computing at fusion itself.

The brute-force compute era just got politically expensive.

What you'll learn:

✅ Why 14 states want moratoriums and 300+ data center bills hit in 6 weeks

✅ The IBM x Oak Ridge fusion result almost nobody covered

✅ 3 updated plays if you're building with AI right now



The most interesting yes of 2026 slipped out while everyone watched the no votes.

