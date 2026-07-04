🇺🇸 America at 250: The System Britain Stole and Trump is Taking Back

On America’s 250th Independence anniversary, Susan Kokinda argues that this moment is more profound because Donald Trump and his administration are reviving the “American System” of political economy after it was suppressed following President William McKinley’s assassination in 1901 -

tariffs to promote domestic industry

manufacturing and

internal improvements

She contrasts the American System with the “British System,” citing Henry Carey’s warning of 2 opposing systems, and says the nation’s economic heritage was replaced by free trade, consumerism, and institutions like the Federal Reserve.

Kokinda connects the Declaration’s appeal to the Laws of Nature and Nature’s God to economics, quoting Lyndon LaRouche on a state shaping a nation’s relationship to the physical universe.

She highlights speeches by Jamieson Greer and Scott Bessent on production over consumption, and J.D. Vance’s call for a Hamiltonian approach grounded in human dignity, linking it to the Declaration’s “pursuit of happiness” over “property.”

Chapters

00:00 The Saturday Wrap-Up - Intro - July 4, 2026

01:59 The Weapon the British Took From Us

05:42 The Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God

11:27 Happiness, Not Property