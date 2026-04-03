After a Successful Engine Firing , Artemis II Astronauts Are Headed for the Moon

The four astronauts of the Artemis 2 mission are bound for the Moon following a successful five-minute, 51-second burn of their Orion spaceship's main engine.

The firing of the shuttle-era rocket engine, attached to the European-built service module, set the spacecraft on a course that will take it behind the Moon's far side and back to Earth for a Pacific splashdown.

The Artemis 2 crew will travel farther from Earth than anyone before them, reaching a distance of about 252,455 miles as they pass behind the moon, beating a record set by the crew of Apollo 13 in 1970.