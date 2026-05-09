20 Great Depression Hacks the Government Hopes Americans Never Remember

Preface

The Great Depression, which began with the stock market crash in October 1929 and lasted through the next decade until 1939 or 1941, was marked by widespread economic hardship, including massive unemployment, hunger, and homelessness.

During its worst period, the U.S. unemployment rate reached as high as 25%, meaning one out of every four American workers was jobless.

Millions more were underemployed, working part-time or facing significant wage reductions.

The average unemployment rate throughout the 1930s was 18.26%, a sharp increase from the 5.2% average in the 1920s.

For those fortunate enough to retain their jobs, wages were generally low, and many experienced pay cuts or reduced hours.

The average annual income in 1940, reflecting the end of the Depression era, was $1,368 (equivalent to 65 cents an hour).

In 1933, the average annual salary for the general population was approximately $1,045, which would be about $24,526.07 when adjusted for inflation to 2023 (equivalent to 50 cents an hour).

$1.00 in 1930 was equivalent in value to between $18.84 to $19.77 it today’s dollar,

which means 1 cent then was between 19 to 20 cents today.

The economic crisis did not affect everyone equally.

African Americans, the rural poor, and those in areas with factory closures or coal mining regions were among the most severely impacted.

However, many women saw an increase in their status during the Depression as married women entered the workforce in large numbers to supplement family income.

Their employment, often in menial occupations, gave them a more significant role in family decisions.

Forgotten American Survival: Creative Process Disclosure

Our Mission:

Forgotten American Survival is a premium media property dedicated to the preservation and teaching of the ingenuity, grit, and survival tactics of the American frontier. We believe that the skills used by 18th and 19th-century pioneer families are not just historical curiosities, but vital lessons in self-reliance that deserve to be preserved for future generations.



Scripting & Research:

Each episode, including features like “25 Survival Skills Frontier Families Used That Nobody Teaches Anymore,” is built on a foundation of rigorous primary-source research. Our lead researcher and writer, Koen, performs deep dives into historical archives, homesteading records, and patent filings from the 1700s and 1800s. We go beyond surface-level “hacks” to provide 100% original scripts that explain the cultural sociology and practical mechanics behind frontier life.



High-Effort Visual Editing:

This channel represents a high-effort creative transformation. We meticulously source, license, and restore archival footage and period photography to bring the past to life. Our production team utilizes professional suites (Adobe Premiere and After Effects) to integrate:



Custom Motion Graphics:

Used to illustrate complex survival techniques and historical timelines.



Archival Restoration:

Cleaning and color-grading period imagery to ensure a high-definition, immersive experience.



Documentary-Style Narrative:

A polished, cinematic flow designed to educate and entertain simultaneously.



Voiceover & Commentary:

Authenticity is central to our brand. Every video features original human narration and commentary provided by Koen. We do not use synthetic or automated voices; we believe a personal, human perspective is essential to conveying the weight and context of these “time capsule” stories.