SpaceX Did Something Never Done Before on First Starship V3 Static Fire, Blue Origin New Glenn Delay…

SpaceX just achieved something never done before with Starship V3.

The first 33-engine Raptor 3 static fire wasn’t just powerful - it demonstrated the Starship’s new power, and may redefine the power standard of the space rocket industry.

In today’s episode of Great SpaceX, we break down the historic static fire of Booster 19 - the first Super Heavy Version 3 - after multiple delays and intense preparation at Starbase.

This test marks a major leap in rocket engineering, showcasing over 20 million pounds of thrust and introducing a new ignition approach that could fundamentally change how Starship lifts off.

We analyze what made this test different, from the upgraded Raptor 3 engines to the improved Pad-2 flame trench and deluge system, and why the near-simultaneous ignition of all 33 engines is such a critical breakthrough.

Could this reduce stress on the launch pad and accelerate liftoff timing?

The data suggests SpaceX is pushing toward a more aggressive and efficient launch profile.

Meanwhile, we also cover the latest developments with Blue Origin’s New Glenn, including its delayed hot fire attempt and what it means for the rocket’s already shifting maiden launch timeline.

While SpaceX accelerates toward orbital flight, Blue Origin is expanding infrastructure across both U.S. coasts - but can they keep pace? If you’re following the future of heavy-lift rockets, Starship V3, and the evolving commercial space race, this is an update you don’t want to miss.