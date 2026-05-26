Trump JUST Pulled 2 Moves NO ONE SAW COMING - NATO & IRAN Furious

Trump’s NATO ultimatum has Europe scrambling.

Retired Colonel Tony Shaffer weighs in on reports that the Trump administration is preparing to cut major U.S. military commitments to NATO, including fighter jets, Navy destroyers, submarines, and reconnaissance support.

The message appears clear: Europe must finally carry more of its own defense burden instead of relying on American taxpayers and U.S. military assets.

Retired Colonel Tony Shaffer https://x.com/tspooky



At the same time, Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are making bold moves against Iran.

Overnight reports suggest Iran may have been caught attempting to lay sea mines in shipping lanes, a direct threat to global energy markets and commercial shipping.

The U.S. response appears defensive for now, but the pressure is growing.



Shaffer discusses whether Trump is building a new Middle East strategy by leaning on Abraham Accord nations such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar instead of waiting for NATO support.

Trump may be offering Iran a choice: continue down the path of isolation and confrontation, or join a regional economic framework and prosper through oil, trade, and stability.



Iran is now demanding that U.S. military bases be removed from Gulf nations, but Shaffer explains why that is unlikely.

Gulf states may publicly call for calm, but privately they still rely on American power to deter Iran.



The conversation also turns to Camp David, where Trump’s team may be discussing military posture, oil prices, diplomacy, and the next phase of pressure on Tehran.

Trump appears reluctant to launch wider attacks or destroy more infrastructure, but rising global energy concerns could force difficult decisions.



Finally, Shaffer addresses speculation around Tulsi Gabbard’s resignation and whether her husband’s cancer diagnosis is the only reason behind her decision.