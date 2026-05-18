Europe FINALLY Admits Trump Was RIGHT - 46 Nations Just Signed Deportation Bill

On May 15th, 46 European nations signed the Chișinău Declaration1, rewriting how Europe handles illegal migration and deportation.
Italy is opening offshore camps
Britain is endorsing return hubs
Germany is deporting Syrians
Italy adopted it
Denmark led it
Belgium endorsed it
The United Kingdom signed it
France backed it
Meloni knew (Prime Minister of Italy)
Frederiksen knew (Prime Minister of Denmark)
Trump warned about this in 2017.
The European Court of Human Rights just lost the battle that defined a decade.
In this video, War Briefs Report breaks down the Chișinău Declaration, the Letter of Nine2, Reform UK's electoral earthquake, and how the same governments that called Trump a racist built his border framework on their own soil.
FOOTNOTE
The Chișinău Declaration was adopted on May 15, 2026, by the 46 Council of Europe member states in Chișinău, Moldova. This declaration is a non-legally binding political statement that clarifies aspects of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), particularly concerning immigration and asylum law. The UK played a significant role in negotiating the declaration, especially concerning Articles 3 and 8 of the ECHR. The declaration signals a shared understanding among member states on how the Convention should be interpreted and applied by both domestic courts and the European Court of Human Rights.
Another Chișinău Declaration, focused on the European Social Charter (ESC), was adopted on March 18 and 19, 2026, at a high-level conference in Chișinău, Moldova. This declaration reaffirms member states’ commitment to social rights and the ESC. It recognizes that democratic stability and security are impacted by rising socio-economic inequalities and the cost-of-living crisis, and emphasizes that ensuring social rights is crucial for countering threats to democracy. The declaration also highlights the need to increase defense spending due to the unstable international situation, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, which adds pressure on social rights.
Perspectives
Strengthened State Control and Clarified Interpretation of ECHR
The declaration recognizes the sovereign right of Council of Europe states to control the entry and residence of foreign nationals, while requiring compliance with Convention obligations.
It supports the legitimacy of innovative solutions for managing migration flows, such as migrant return centers in third countries.
The declaration helps to ensure that serious criminals cannot use courts to frustrate deportation processes.
It allows states to expel foreign nationals despite their right to private and family life, provided it is proportionate to a legitimate aim like national security.
Concerns about Weakening Human Rights Protections for Migrants
Critics fear the Chișinău Declaration will weaken human rights protections for migrants and put courts under pressure to apply the law more restrictively in asylum and immigration cases.
The declaration signals to the ECHR and domestic courts to interpret the convention in a way that addresses the political priorities of some states, potentially making it easier to remove foreign nationals.
The declaration gives national courts the green light to set a “high” bar for the application of some rights.
Some human rights organizations believe the declaration could signal a dangerous rollback in states’ commitment to human rights and the Court’s independence.
Letter of Nine European States on ECHR
On May 22, 2025, nine European countries co-signed an open letter arguing that the current interpretation of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) hinders nation-states from autonomously managing immigrants who have committed crimes. The letter, spearheaded by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen, calls for a reinterpretation of the ECHR to allow for policy changes on migration. The signatories include leaders from Italy, Denmark, Belgium, Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. They seek greater freedom to decide when to expel foreign nationals and to take action against “hostile states” that use migrants instrumentally at borders.
The letter also raises concerns about the ECHR’s scope, suggesting that the European Court of Human Rights may have overextended its interpretation compared to the Convention’s original intentions, thereby shifting the balance of protected interests. This initiative has been described as a push for more restrictive migration policies, with the nine states seeking “more room” to expel criminal foreign nationals and “more freedom” to track those who cannot be deported.
Perspectives
Support for reinterpreting ECHR
Nine European countries signed an open letter on May 22, 2025, calling for a reinterpretation of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).
The letter argues that the current interpretation of the ECHR prevents nation-states from autonomously dealing with immigrants who have committed crimes.
The signatories seek greater freedom to expel foreign nationals and take effective action against states that instrumentalize migrants.
Concerns about the letter’s impact on judicial independence
The letter has attracted criticism for politicizing the work of the European Court of Human Rights and involving the judicial power in the political arena.
The call for a new interpretation has raised concerns over judicial independence and the protection of fundamental rights in Europe.
The ENNHRI (European Network of National Human Rights Institutions) calls on Council of Europe Member States to respect the independence of the European Court of Human Rights.
The letter is not considered a legal way to participate in discussions and is seen as potentially undermining the system of checks and balances.