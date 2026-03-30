Science: The World Wants to be Turned Upside-Down

This is part of the Promethean Saturday Class, streamed live every Saturday at 6 pm ET, 3 pm PT - to be included in the Q&A (I believe they are not recorded), register here
In this second “Pedagogicals for Golden Age” episode, Bruce Director argues that today’s crises in science, cognition, biology, and physical economy reflect the failure of bottom-up explanations that reduce global behavior to particle or chemical interactions.
Drawing on Lyndon LaRouche’s emphasis on a top-down approach and the role of the future in shaping the present, he presents human creativity and measurable economic effects, such as potential relative population density, as evidence of a universe capable of generating new states of organization.
Director connects this to Nicholas of Cusa’s concept of “potential” as what makes existence possible, and illustrates “power” through classical geometry problems (doubling the square, doubling the cube, and Cusa’s work on the circle).
He cites Michael Levin’s research on goal-directed biological regeneration as further support for top-down, goal-oriented causality.
Chapters
00:00 Series Introduction
02:02 Science in Crisis Again
04:38 Bottom Up Limits
10:45 Fourth Domain Economy
19:52 Future Shapes Politics
22:47 Potential and Creativity
26:29 Cusa on Possibility
37:57 Plato Doubling Square
43:56 Doubling the Cube
56:07 Curved and Straight
01:01:31 Modern Biology Example
01:06:38 Closing Quote Discussion