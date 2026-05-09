North Koreans See an American Grocery Store for the First Time - Emotional Reactions

What happens when a North Korean lady sees a Texas HEB supermarket for the first time…

Narrated by André and Sarah of YT channel European Reacts, both are from Portugal and both have been to the USA.

Challenges for North Koreans Wanting to Visit the USA

North Koreans face significant challenges in traveling abroad, including to the United States, primarily due to strict controls imposed by their own government.

North Korean citizens are generally not permitted to travel anywhere without special permission, and reasons such as tourism are typically not approved.

The regime maintains tight controls on its citizens’ movements and contact with the outside world, including their consumption of foreign media.

Violators of these travel restrictions can face severe penalties, including death.

While it is possible for some North Koreans, such as experts in specific fields or participants in international school trips, to have visited the U.S. in the past, these instances are rare and require specific governmental approval.

The U.S. has admitted a limited number of North Korean refugees, but obtaining asylum is difficult as applicants often need to demonstrate a credible fear of persecution in both North and South Korea.

Furthermore, diplomatic efforts between the U.S. and North Korea have largely focused on issues like denuclearization, rather than facilitating general travel or addressing the humanitarian crisis that impacts the population’s ability to engage with the global economy.