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1Freerange
Apr 9

They’re not going to volunteer to leave. They’ll have to be thrown out by the Persian people themselves. What dictatorial regime leaves on its own?They have to be overthrown by the citizens of the country or by a foreign force.

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1 reply by Decisive Liberty
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Julia
Apr 9

Then let’s hope the Muslim leaders ( the false leaders ) of Iran get out of Iran and leave its true inhabitants alone. They took that land and people by force , it’s time to give it back. It’s a long list of demands, not very realistic. I hope Trump doesn’t agree.

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1 reply by Decisive Liberty
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